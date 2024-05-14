Tips to stay safe in a dust storm

NEW DELHI: Dust storms are natural occurrences characterised by strong winds carrying dust particles, which frequently decrease visibility and pose health risks. Recently, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and many parts of India witnessed a major thunderstorm, strong winds, and rainfall, so whether you get caught in a dust storm suddenly or reside in a region prone to such conditions, knowing how to keep safe yourself safe is crucial. Here are five ways to help you navigate through dust storms and reduce their impact on your health.

Stay indoors if possible To keep yourself safe during a dust storm, stay indoors until it passes. Close all windows and doors to keep dust out. To filter out external air, set your air conditioner's recirculation mode.

Cover nose and mouth If you have to go outside, limit your exposure and seek shelter as quickly as possible. Dust particles transported by the wind during a storm can irritate your respiratory system and exacerbate pre-existing breathing disorders like asthma or allergies. When you're outside, wear a mask or cover your nose and mouth with a damp cloth to keep dust out.

Protect your eyes Dust storms can cause irritation and discomfort to your eyes, so when you are outside, wear goggles or safety glasses to protect them from dust and debris. If your eyes become inflamed, rinse them with clean water and refrain from rubbing them, since this might aggravate the discomfort.

Avoid vigorous exercise Breathing difficulties may result from dust in the throat and nose. It is recommended that you avoid vigorous exercise during that period.