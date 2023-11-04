Tips to break the break-up blues

CHENNAI: Break-ups are hard. It is okay to feel upset, sad, confused about what to do next. However, it is important to remember that you are not alone and you can take baby-steps forward.

Here are some tips for moving on after a breakup:

1) Allow yourself to feel your feelings. It’s normal to experience a range of emotions after a breakup, including sadness, anger, and disappointment. Allow yourself to feel what you need to feel and give yourself time to process your feelings.

2) Get your support system. Whether it’s friends, family, or a therapist, having a support system can be very helpful during a breakup. Don’t be afraid to turn to your loved ones and ask for their support. Sometimes just talking to someone can make all the difference.

3) Take care of yourself. After a breakup, it’s important to prioritize self-care. This can mean getting enough sleep, exercising, eating healthy and doing things that make you feel good. Taking care of your physical and emotional well-being can help you feel grounded and more resilient.

4) Discover new interests and hobbies. One of the best ways to move on after a breakup is to explore new interests and hobbies. It can help you find new passions and meet new people. Whether it’s joining taking a cooking class, or starting a new exercise routine, trying something new can be refreshing.

5) Give yourself time. Getting over a breakup takes time. Don’t expect to feel better overnight, and don’t rush yourself. Take time to heal and process your feelings. Be patient with yourself and remember that things will get better with time.

6) Avoid substance abuse. One of the common mistakes that everyone does is ending up with substance abuse or any unhealthy habits instead of ending up with unhealthier one you can convert your energy to something more productive as in find your skills start working on it.

7) “Sometimes the end of one relationship is the beginning of a better one, trust the process and keep moving forward.”

8) Lastly, instead of focusing on what went wrong in the relationship, try to learn from the experience and focus on personal growth. Use this time to figure out what you want in a future partner and what you can do to make yourself happy.

Remember, just as a flower needs time to blossom, so do you after a break-up. So be patient and kind to yourself as you move through this difficult time.

Ms. Mumtaj Begam, Counselling Psychologist,

Fortis Hospitals, Chennai