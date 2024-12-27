Targeted therapies, diagnostics remain concern for severe asthma: Report

NEW DELHI: There is an urgent need for improved diagnostic tools and targeted therapies to address the gap in care for patients with severe asthma, specifically for those with T-helper cell type 2 (T2)-low asthma, a subtype lacking typical inflammatory biomarkers, according to a report on Friday.

T2-low asthma presents unique challenges due to the absence of eosinophils and immunoglobulin E (IgE), which complicates both diagnosis and treatment. And treatments currently available are primarily focused on eosinophilic and allergic inflammation. This leaves patients with non-eosinophilic or neutrophilic asthma without adequate options.

The report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company, showed that while T2-high asthma has benefitted from targeted biologic treatments, T2-low asthma remains largely underserved.

“The current treatment landscape for severe asthma has made significant strides, particularly for T2-high asthma. However, T2-low asthma remains largely under-researched and under-treated. There is an urgent need for both reliable biomarkers and therapies targeting this neglected subset of asthma patients,” said Sravani Meka, Senior Pharmaceutical Analyst at GlobalData.

While Meka lauded emerging therapies, she called for more research and development to help people with T2-high asthma. She also highlighted the need to develop new diagnostic tools that help distinguish T2-low asthma from other forms of asthma. Often people with T2-high asthma remain undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, resulting in delayed and inadequate treatment.

The report noted that despite the availability of biologics, many patients struggle with inhaler technique, high medication costs, and inconsistent use, resulting in poor asthma control, and preventing optimal treatment outcomes.

The report urged for addressing patient education on inhaler use and improving access to treatments for enhancing asthma control.

“To truly address the needs of T2-low asthma patients, there must be a concerted effort to improve diagnostics, develop targeted treatments, and ensure better access to care. Only then can we achieve significant improvements in asthma management for all patients, regardless of their asthma subtype,” Meka said.