Study links poor oral health with body pain, migraines in women

NEW DELHI: Suffering from migraine headaches and body pain? Blame your poor oral health, according to a study on Wednesday.

The study, which focussed on women, identified specific oral microbes correlated with certain pain conditions. It also suggested a potential relationship between the oral microbiome and the nervous system.

The research examined associations between self-reported oral health, the oral microbiome, and various pain presentations in a group of 67 women from New Zealand with and without fibromyalgia -- a chronic condition characterised by widespread musculoskeletal pain, fatigue, and sleep disturbances.

The results, published in the journal Frontiers in Pain Research, showed that lower oral health was a statistically significant predictor of frequent and chronic migraine.

“This is the first study to investigate oral health, oral microbiota, and pain commonly experienced in women with fibromyalgia, with our study showing a clear and significant association between poor oral health and pain," said lead investigator Associate Professor Joanna Harnett from the Faculty of Medicine and Health.

Participants with the poorest oral health were more likely to suffer from higher pain scores. About 60 per cent of women were more likely to experience moderate to severe body pain, and 49 per cent were more likely to experience migraine headaches.

Four oral microbial species from the Dialister, Fusobacterium, Parvimonas, and Solobacterium genera were significantly associated with pain after age, BMI and added dietary sugars were considered.

“Our findings are particularly important to fibromyalgia which, despite being a common rheumatological condition, is often underrecognised,” said Sharon Erdrich, doctoral candidate in the Faculty of Medicine and Health.

The team also observed a weak but significant inverse correlation between diet quality and oral health. However, the researchers note this has yet to be investigated in detail.

The researchers recommend regular oral hygiene appointments and dental health checks, in addition to twice daily teeth brushing and flossing.