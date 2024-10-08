Study identifies reason behind long-lasting Covid-19 symptoms

NEW DELHI: A new study on Tuesday showed that damage to the brainstem -- the brain's ‘control centre' -- is behind the long-lasting physical and psychiatric effects of severe COVID-19 infection.

Researchers from the Universities of Cambridge and Oxford used ultra-high-resolution scanners that can see the living brain in fine detail to observe the damaging effects Covid in the brains of 30 people who had been admitted to the hospital with severe infection early in the pandemic.

Their results, published in the journal Brain, revealed how SARS-CoV-2 affects brainstem regions associated with breathlessness, fatigue, and anxiety.

“The brainstem is the critical junction box between our conscious selves and what is happening in our bodies,” said Professor James Rowe, from the Department of Clinical Neurosciences, who co-led the research.

“The ability to see and understand how the brainstem changes in response to Covid will help explain and treat the long-term effects more effectively,” Rowe added.

Fatigue, breathlessness, and chest pain were the troubling long-lasting symptoms among several patients admitted to the hospital early in the pandemic.

The team hypothesised these symptoms were partly the result of damage to key brainstem nuclei, which persists long after the infection has passed.

“The brainstem is the critical junction box between our conscious selves and what is happening in our bodies,” said Professor James Rowe, from the Department of Clinical Neurosciences, who co-led the research.

“The ability to see and understand how the brainstem changes in response to Covid will help explain and treat the long-term effects more effectively,” Rowe added.

Fatigue, breathlessness, and chest pain were the troubling long-lasting symptoms among several patients admitted to the hospital early in the pandemic.

The team hypothesised these symptoms were partly the result of damage to key brainstem nuclei, which persists long after the infection has passed.