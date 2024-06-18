Skin rituals: Essential steps for healthy, glowing skin

NEW DELHI: Achieving healthy and radiant skin requires consistent care and right skincare rituals. Here are seven essential steps you can incorporate into your daily routine to maintain optimal skin health:
Daily Cleansing
Start and end your day with a gentle cleanser suited to your skin type. Cleansing removes dirt, oil, and impurities that can clog pores and lead to breakouts. Choose a cleanser with ingredients like salicylic acid for acne-prone skin, or hyaluronic acid for hydration.
Exfoliation
Exfoliate your skin 2-3 times a week to slough off dead skin cells and reveal a smoother complexion. Opt for a chemical exfoliant with ingredients like alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta hydroxy acids (BHAs), which help to unclog pores and improve skin texture.
Toning
Incorporate a toner into your routine to balance your skin's pH levels and prepare it to better absorb subsequent skincare products. Look for toners with ingredients like witch hazel, rose water, or glycolic acid depending on your skin's needs.
Serums
Apply targeted serums after cleansing and toning to address specific skin concerns. Serums are formulated with concentrated active ingredients such as vitamin C for brightening, hyaluronic acid for hydration, or peptides for anti-ageing benefits. Gently pat the serum into your skin for maximum absorption.
Moisturizing
Hydrate your skin with a moisturizer appropriate for your skin type. Choose a lightweight, oil-free formula for oily or combination skin or a richer cream for dry skin. Moisturizers help to replenish moisture, strengthen the skin barrier, and keep your skin soft and supple.
Sun Protection
Apply sunscreen every morning as the final step in your skincare routine, even on cloudy days or when indoors. Sunscreen protects your skin from harmful UV rays that can cause premature ageing, dark spots, and skin cancer. Opt for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.
Nighttime Repair
Before bed, follow a nighttime skincare routine that includes cleansing, applying a nourishing night cream or sleeping mask, and using an eye cream. Nighttime is when your skin repairs itself, so use products with ingredients like retinol to promote cell turnover and collagen production.
Bonus Tips
Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated from the inside out. Also, follow a healthy diet as eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids, supports overall skin health.
For more accurate information, please consult a doctor or medical expert.
