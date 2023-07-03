Sawan 2023: Tips to keep in mind while fasting

NEW DELHI: Sawan is around the corner. Devotees are ready to throng temples in various parts of the country to celebrate the holy month by offering prayers to Lord Shiva. Not only do they seek blessings but keep fast. Due to Mal Maas, Sawan has been extended to two months this year instead of the usual duration. The auspicious month will begin on July 4 and conclude on August 31. Instead of four Sawan Somvaar or Sawan Mondays, there will be eight this time. As July 4 falls on Tuesday, the first Sawan fast will be on July 10 and the last on August 28. While observing these fasts, important things you need to remember. So, take a look at the list below.

Staying hydrated is a must It is critical to be hydrated in order to start your day on the right track. Hydrating liquids such as coconut water, lemon water, homemade iced tea, or buttermilk are advised. These beverages replace electrolytes and keep you hydrated all day.





Add nuts to your diet Nuts are an excellent source of both energy and important elements. Almonds, pistachios, walnuts, and figs can be included in a fasting diet. These nuts include healthy fats, proteins, and dietary fibre, which will keep you full and energised.





Increase intake of fruits Consuming fruit is a simple and healthy approach to increasing your energy levels when fasting. Bananas are a great choice since they are high in natural sugars and potassium and give quick energy. You can also have apples or any other fruit of your choice.





Avoid heavy meals while breaking the fast Breaking the fast after a lengthy period of fasting requires caution. Heavy meals that might cause serious stomach problems should be avoided. To aid digestion, it is essential to consume meals in moderation and choose lighter selections.





Try to avoid spices Spices should be avoided while fasting to avoid heartburn and discomfort. During Sawan, red chilli powder, coriander powder, table salt, and all other spices besides senda namak should be avoided. A diet that works best for your Somwar vrat must be followed.



















