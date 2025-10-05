Risks of using minoxidil without medical supervision

CHENNAI: In today’s hair care industry, advertisements often highlight quick-fix solutions such as hair transplants and topical medications like minoxidil. While a hair transplant can only be performed by a qualified surgeon & team, minoxidil is commonly marketed as something that can be used freely, almost like a cosmetic product. This misleading approach, especially on social media and hair care apps, has led many patients to start using minoxidil without consulting a doctor. However, such unsupervised use can cause multiple problems.

Minoxidil is a medication, not a cosmetic

Unlike shampoos or over-the-counter products, minoxidil is a drug that directly affects hair follicles and blood circulation in the scalp. As with any medication, its usage should be based on an individual’s health condition and medical history. Without professional supervision, the risks can outweigh the benefits.

Allergic reactions

Some individuals may develop allergies to minoxidil or other ingredients present in the formulation. Without proper patch testing or guidance, this can lead to scalp rashes, redness, and even irritation on the face and neck. These reactions not only cause discomfort but also create an unaesthetic appearance.

Headaches and migraine worsening

Patients who are prone to frequent headaches or migraines may find that minoxidil aggravates their condition. Since a doctor usually reviews a patient’s medical history before prescribing minoxidil, skipping this step can result in unnecessary complications.

Shedding phases and patient confusion

A well-documented phenomenon with minoxidil use is the occurrence of shedding phases—known as minoxidil-induced shedding and withdrawal shedding. When patients are not informed about this, they may panic at the sight of increased hair fall during the initial weeks. This often leads to premature discontinuation, preventing the medication from delivering its intended results.

Poor outcomes without guidance

Unsupervised use also means that patients may not follow the right dosage, frequency, or duration of application. As a result, the overall outcome becomes inconsistent, and patients frequently abandon treatment midway due to disappointment.

Minoxidil is a scientifically proven and effective treatment for hair loss. However, its success depends on proper medical evaluation, correct usage, and continuous follow-up. Using it casually, without medical advice, can cause side effects, confusion, and poor results. For long-term hair health, professional consultation remains essential.

—The writer is a plastic and hair transplant surgeon, heading the team at Follicle Hair Clinic