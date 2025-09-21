Rice water for hair: An effective solution or a scam?

CHENNAI: Rice water has gained significant attention as a natural and inexpensive remedy for hair care. The debate often revolves around whether it is truly effective or just another passing trend. Evidence from traditional practices and emerging studies suggests that rice water may indeed be beneficial when used both externally and internally.

Local application: Natural hair pack

Protective effect on hair shaft

When applied as a hair pack, rice water acts as a natural conditioner. The starch content forms a protective layer around the hair shaft, reducing its ability to absorb excess water vapor. This helps control frizz, minimises brittleness, and leaves the hair looking smoother and shinier.

Fermented rice water for scalp health

Fermented rice water offers additional benefits due to its higher antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. It helps moisturise the scalp and may be useful in managing dandruff, mild scalp psoriasis, and fungal infections. This makes it a supportive option for those seeking natural scalp care.

Frequency and method of application

Using rice water twice a week is generally sufficient. It can be applied as a rinse or hair pack and washed off directly. There is no need for a separate shampoo after rinsing with rice water, as it already cleanses and conditions the hair effectively.

Role of inositol in hair health

The benefits of rice water extend beyond topical application. When consumed, it provides inositol, a compound known for regulating insulin metabolism. Balanced insulin levels play a role in controlling dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a hormone linked to androgenetic alopecia, or hormone-induced hair loss. Though research is still developing, this suggests rice water intake may support hair health indirectly through hormonal balance.

Recommended dosage and frequency

To experience potential benefits, it is recommended to drink about 150–200 ml of rice water three times a week. Combined with external use, this routine may help improve both scalp condition and overall hair quality.

Rice water is not a scam but a simple, effective addition to holistic hair care. Applied externally, it reduces frizz, brittleness, and scalp irritation. Taken internally, it may help regulate hormonal imbalances that contribute to hair loss. While not a cure for severe hair conditions, rice water stands out as a natural and affordable remedy that supports healthier, stronger hair.