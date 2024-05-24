Prevalence of hypothyroidism high in India, suggests research data

NEW DELHI: The most common thyroid disorder that is seen in clinical practice is hypothyroidism, which is the underactive thyroid. Hypothyroidism can be overt or subclinical hypothyroidism.

All overt hypothyroidism and a few patients with subclinical hypothyroidism would be recommended thyroxine therapy for the underactive thyroid gland. The other clinical entity for which patients do seek treatment is overactive thyroid, hyperthyroidism treated with anti-thyroid medications.

Dr Sruti Chandrasekaran, Senior Consultant in Endocrinology and Diabetology, Rela Hospital says that there is a high prevalence of hypothyroidism in India. Hypothyroidism in newborns (congenital hypothyroidism) is reported to be 1 in 2000 births, with even higher incidences reported in iodine-deficient areas.

Newborn screening helps identify congenital hypothyroidism and is widely implemented. In the adult population, it is estimated that at least 1 in 10 adults in India, or 10.95 percent, are affected by hypothyroidism.

Research data suggests that the prevalence of hypothyroidism is higher than that in developed countries, which ranges between 2 percent and 5 percent. Female gender and older age were found to have a significant association with hypothyroidism — nearly one-third of people living with hypothyroidism experience the disorder without diagnosis. The prevalence of subclinical hypothyroidism was reported at 8 per cent and antibody positivity (Anti TPO positivity) at 21.85 percent.

India has completed its transition from iodine deficiency to iodine-replete status.

Dr Sruti added that thyroid disorders can be identified with a good history of taking tests and physical examinations. The thyroid blood test can then be requested with a pretest probability of identifying the problem. What we need is awareness and screening methods for a large proportion of the population experiencing thyroid disorders but may not be seeking treatment.