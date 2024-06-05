Pre-monsoon rains trigger ADD outbreak in TN

CHENNAI: The recent rains have led to Acute Diarrhoeal Disease (ADD) outbreaks in several parts of the State. Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine say that water contamination is the primary cause of outbreaks.

Several parts of Dindigul, Salem, Thiruvallur, Vellore, and Erode reported outbreaks of ADD in the last two months — most of the cases present with loose motions, vomiting, giddiness and abdominal pain. The officials from the state health department say that the water samples are collected in case of an outbreak and sent to the District Public Health Laboratory to determine the source of the infection.

“Contamination of drinking water due to sewage leak was recently reported in three districts. It is important to ensure hygiene near the source of drinking water. It is reported that submerging the pipeline in flooded water usually leads to water contamination. A lot of people don’t boil water before consuming it, which leads to diarrhoea,” said a senior official from the DPHPM.

The health department is also working on community awareness, and peripheral teams are giving health education on hygiene and sanitation. Doctors say parents must be cautious when buying food from outside.

“Children are at a high risk of infection due to water contamination that leads to acute diarrhoea. We have seen such infections common during the monsoon season, but the pre-monsoon rains have led to more cases this time. Many patients remain unaware of the water sources and do not boil it before consumption, leading to diarrhoea and other illnesses. It is important to consume food and water from safe and clean places,” said a paediatrician from a government hospital in the city.