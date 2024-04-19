‘One in every five individuals is affected by fatty liver’

HYDERABAD: Cases of fatty liver, attributed primarily to sedentary lifestyles and increased social drinking habits, escalated dramatically in recent times, with approximately one in every five individuals now being diagnosed with this condition, say doctors.

On the occasion of World Liver Day on Friday, they underscored the pressing need for heightened awareness and proactive measures to combat the burgeoning health crisis.

The liver's pivotal role in detoxification, nutrient processing, and metabolism underscores its indispensable function in maintaining overall well-being. However, the rising incidence of fatty liver across diverse age groups, including children, young adults, and middle-aged individuals, highlights the pervasive impact of lifestyle choices on liver health.

Fatty liver, once dismissed as a benign finding, now emerges as a potent indicator of underlying health risks, including diabetes, cholesterol-related issues, and cardiovascular ailments. Furthermore, the potential progression to more severe complications such as steatohepatitis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer underscores the imperative of proactive intervention and lifestyle modification, the health practitioners said.

Addressing the root causes of fatty liver necessitates a multifaceted approach encompassing lifestyle modifications and dietary adjustments. Combatting prolonged sedentary behavior by incorporating regular physical activity, such as short breaks for walking, is paramount in mitigating the risk of fatty liver development.

According to doctors, equally crucial is the adoption of a balanced diet rich in vegetables, pulses, lean proteins, and essential fats while minimising the consumption of fried foods and processed sugars.

Recommend a daily intake of 400-500 grams of vegetables distributed across meals, supplemented with adequate protein sources such as lentils, beans, or lean meats. Incorporating moderate amounts of ghee and abstaining from fried foods and sugary treats are pivotal in promoting liver health and reducing the risk of fatty liver complications.

In essence, the burgeoning prevalence of fatty liver underscores the imperative of proactive lifestyle modifications and dietary interventions to safeguard liver health and mitigate the escalating burden of liver-related diseases. By prioritising preventive measures and adopting healthier lifestyle choices, individuals can significantly reduce their susceptibility to fatty liver and its associated complications.

“Intermittent fasting, coupled with daily walking of 12,000 steps, offers exponential weight loss potential. Fasting boosts fat metabolism, curbs caloric intake, enhances insulin sensitivity, and improves heart rate variability and lipid metabolism. It also fosters a healthier gut microbiome, and lowers abdominal fat, blood pressure, and inflammation, alleviating body and joint pains.

“While weight may not drastically change, waist circumference reduces, and cognitive function improves. Importantly, fasting reduces heart vessel blockage risk significantly. Exercising during fasting peaks aids in clearing fat, not only from the body but also from the liver," explained Dr. Sachin Daga Senior Consultant Hepatobiliary Pancreas & Liver Transplant Surgeon (Laparoscopic & Robotic Surgery), KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad.

“Embrace a balanced diet abundant in fruits, veggies, whole grains, and lean proteins, while cutting back on sugary drinks, fried foods, and processed snacks. Moderate or eliminate alcohol to safeguard liver health, as excessive consumption can lead to liver damage and disease.

“Regular exercise aids in weight management enhances liver function, and reduces fatty liver risk. Hepatitis B vaccination is key for virus prevention. Routine check-ups and liver function tests with your healthcare provider are vital for early detection and intervention against liver diseases,” advised Dr Raja Prasad. P, Senior Consultant - Surgical Gastroenterology, General and Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery, Amor Hospitals.

“Regular screening every six months or annually enables early detection of fatty liver and fibrosis, preventing their progression. Advanced medical technologies like fibroscan facilitate prompt diagnosis and treatment. Lifestyle modifications and dietary adjustments can effectively manage and even reverse these conditions. Individuals with obesity, diabetes, thyroid issues, high cholesterol, and PCOS are particularly susceptible to liver diseases. Prioritize proactive care to mitigate risks and safeguard liver health," advised Dr. Chalapathi Rao Achanta, Clinical Director and Chief of, Department (Gastroenterology), Interventional Endoscopy and Liver Transplantation, KIMS ICON - Vizag.