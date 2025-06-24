Not a doctor? No problem! Make an impact with AHP

CHENNAI: Each year, thousands of students aspire to become doctors through competitive exams like NEET. While a medical degree is a noble pursuit, it’s essential to recognise that healthcare is not built on physicians alone. An effective healthcare system relies on a robust team of professionals, many of whom work in highly specialised areas under the umbrella of Allied and Healthcare Professions (AHPs).

These are structured, regulated, and highly employable disciplines that form the backbone of modern medicine.

To bring standardisation, regulation, and academic rigour to these professions, the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) was established under the Ministry for Health and Family Welfare by the Indian government in 2021. With a national curriculum, structured training modules, and professional registration systems now in place, AHP careers are gaining long- overdue recognition.

Following are the key disciplines that offer opportunities for students passionate about science, service, and technology:

Radiotherapy Technology

Radiotherapy technologists are at the forefront of cancer care, working alongside oncologists to deliver accurate, targeted radiation treatments. As cancer incidence rises, so does the demand for trained professionals who can operate sophisticated machines like Linear Accelerators and implement treatment plans using advanced software.

Students learn cancer biology and radiation physics, operating CT simulators and LINACs, techniques like IMRT, IGRT, and VMAT, radiation safety and quality assurance

OT & Anaesthesia Technology

Operation theatre (OT) and anaesthesia technologists assist surgeons by maintaining sterile environments, preparing surgical instruments, and monitoring patients under anaesthesia. Their training is critical to ensure smooth, safe procedures. Core areas of expertise include infection control and OT protocols, anaesthetic agent handling and patient monitoring, and emergency support techniques like CPR and advanced life support.

Critical care technology

In intensive care units (ICUs) where every second counts, critical care technologists manage complex equipment and monitor vital signs to support critically ill patients. Their expertise complements doctors in life-threatening scenarios. Training includes monitoring heart rate, oxygen saturation, and blood pressure, managing ventilators, ECGs, and defibrillators, emergency response protocols including ACLS and BLS, and handling CRRT (Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy) in renal failure cases

Dialysis Therapy Technology

With millions affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD), the demand for competent dialysis professionals is rapidly increasing. As the unsung heroes of renal care, these experts ensure the safe and effective removal of waste, excess fluids, and toxins from the blood when kidneys can no longer perform this function.

But their role is no longer limited to just routine haemodialysis. Modern dialysis technologists are trained in a wide spectrum of extracorporeal therapies — interventions where blood is treated outside the body using specialized devices. These advanced therapies are essential in managing complex and critical cases in nephrology, intensive care, and even toxicology.

What sets this field apart is the exposure to hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis, use of advanced systems like hemoperfusion and plasmapheresis, training in liver dialysis using MARS systems, essential role in critical settings using CRRT for ICU patients, hybrid and customised therapies such as Immunoadsorption, CRRT along with ECMO etc.

Medical Laboratory Technology

Behind every clinical diagnosis is a lab technologist conducting precise and timely tests. These professionals work with cutting-edge instruments and ensure accuracy in diagnostic procedures that guide patient treatment. Curriculum includes clinical biochemistry, microbiology, and hematology, operating auto-analyzers, microscopes, and centrifuges, implementing NABL standards and quality control, infection detection, disease staging, and therapy monitoring

Physician Associate

A relatively new but fast-growing profession in India, physician associates support doctors in patient examination, clinical documentation, and sometimes even primary care. They serve as an essential link between patients and physicians, improving healthcare access and efficiency. Students gain skills in history-taking and clinical examination, interpreting diagnostic tests and suggesting treatment plans, preventive care and health education, medical-record keeping and patient communication

Why AHP?

· High employability: AHPs are essential in every healthcare setting—from hospitals and labs to diagnostic centers and home care.

· Global relevance: Training meets international standards, making overseas employment possible.

· Technology-driven careers: As healthcare advances, AHPs work directly with emerging technologies.

· Flexible pathways: Options to specialise further, pursue research, or shift into medical device industries.

· Service-oriented: Offers students the satisfaction of being part of life-saving teams without necessarily being a doctor.

Today’s healthcare landscape offers more than one path to serve humanity. AHPs are not second choices; they are indispensable roles that demand intelligence, compassion, and technical acumen.

For students who didn’t make it through NEET or those passionate about healthcare but not necessarily inclined toward an MBBS degree, these professions offer a powerful alternative — a chance to build a fulfilling career while making a real impact.

By choosing an AHP, students can step into the future of healthcare equipped with skill, purpose, and opportunity. The future of healthcare belongs not just only to doctors, but to the skilled teams that make healing possible. Be part of that future.