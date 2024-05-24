Neonatal screening helps early detection of various disorders in newborns

CHENNAI: Neonatal screening offers numerous advantages that contribute to the health and well-being of infants, families, and communities. By facilitating early detection, prevention, and treatment of conditions, neonatal screening plays a vital role in promoting healthy outcomes for newborns.

Neonatal screening enables the early detection of various genetic, metabolic, and congenital disorders in newborns, often before symptoms manifest.

Neonatal screening panels may vary depending on regional guidelines and healthcare protocols. However, common disorders include phenylketonuria (PKU), cystic fibrosis, congenital hypothyroidism, sickle cell disease, and various metabolic disorders.

Some of the key advantages: Early detection and treatment can prevent the spread of hereditary conditions.

It reduces the severity of long-term complications associated with certain disorders. Early intervention may prevent irreversible damage and improve the quality of life.

Preventing or minimising the impact of disorders through neonatal screening can reduce the need for expensive medical interventions, hospitalizations, and long-term care.

These screening programmes contribute to public health by reducing the prevalence of certain genetic and metabolic disorders within populations.

For families with a history of genetic disorders, neonatal screening can inform family planning decisions.