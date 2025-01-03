Meenakshi hosp harvests organs successfully

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old man from Ramanathapuram met with an accident and was brought to the Meenakshi Mission Hospital in Madurai for further treatment on December 25, 2024.

Necessary tests for brain function were performed per the recommendation of the hospital's neurosurgeon. On completion of tests and examination, doctors confirmed that he was brain dead-on December 27, 2024.

Other organs of the body, including the heart, kidneys and liver were functioning well despite the loss of brain function. The patients with this condition are referred to as "brain dead" by medical professionals.

The medical team explained his condition to his family and informed them that by agreeing to donate his body organs, many patients who were fighting for their lives could be saved. His wife had come forward generously.

Meenakshi Mission Hospital authorities requested the government authorities for permission to harvest the organs from the brain-dead patient by phone and email and the Tamil Nadu government gave legal authorisation to do the same as an urgent measure, understanding the urgency.

The procedure of harvesting the organs was successfully conducted by the medical team of Meenakshi Mission Hospital on December 27, 2024.