Lithium deficiency could lead to Alzheimer's, study suggests

NEW DELHI: A study in mice and samples of human tissue has found lithium to be essential for normal brain function, and suggested that a loss of the trace metal could contribute to the development of Alzheimer's disease -- offering a different treatment approach, researchers stated.

The study highlights that a trace amount of lithium in the environment, including drinking water, could act as a nutrient, similar to iron and vitamin C, and help reduce the risk of dementia.

Metals in trace amounts -- 'trace metals' -- such as iron, zinc and copper are known to be crucial for healthy brain function.

The researchers from Harvard Medical School and other institutes in the US said the study is the first to show the natural occurrence of lithium in the brain and its role in preserving the normal function of all major brain cell types, protecting the organ from neurodegeneration associated with ageing.

Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder in which cognitive functions such as memory, thought processes, and decision-making decline with age and can eventually disrupt everyday activities. It is the most common form of dementia.

The team performed experiments in mice and also analysed samples of human brain tissue and blood taken from people in varied stages of cognitive health.

Findings from the decade-long study, published in the journal Nature, show that lowered levels of lithium in the human brain are one of the earliest changes leading to Alzheimer's, and that a similar depletion in mice advanced the disease, including memory decline.

"The idea that lithium deficiency could be a cause of Alzheimer's disease is new and suggests a different therapeutic approach," senior author Bruce Yankner, professor of genetics and neurology at Harvard Medical School, said.

The team also found that reduced amounts of lithium in the brain were a result of clumping of beta-amyloid plaques -- beta-amyloid proteins are essential for the brain's normal function, but in Alzheimer's disease are known to abnormally accumulate.

As beta-amyloid proteins begin to clump in the early stages of dementia in both humans and mouse models, they bind to lithium, thereby hampering the trace metal's function in maintaining brain health, the researchers explained.

A reduced function of lithium then affects all major cells in the brain and, in mice, gives rise to changes typically seen in Alzheimer's disease, including memory loss, they said, adding that the result revealed a new way in which Alzheimer's could begin.

"These findings reveal physiological effects of endogenous (internal) Li (lithium) in the brain and indicate that disruption of Li homeostasis (balance) may be an early event in the pathogenesis of (Alzheimer's disease)," the authors wrote.

Treating diseased mice with a class of lithium compounds -- 'lithium orotate' -- was found to reverse symptoms of Alzheimer's disease by preventing damage to brain cells and restoring memory.

Compounds of lithium are prescribed to patients with bipolar and major depressive disorders.

However, the amounts at which they are prescribed can be toxic for older patients, the team said, who found that lithium orotate could be effective at a thousandth of that dose -- enough to depict natural levels of the trace metal in the brain without causing toxicity in mice.

Even as clinical trials are needed to confirm the results in humans, screening for lithium levels could help detect early stages of Alzheimer's disease, the researchers said.

Furthermore, analysing data from brain banks across the US, the researchers' findings were seen to be in line with those from previous studies, which showed that higher levels of lithium in the environment -- such as drinking water -- were tracked with lower rates of dementia.

The team established a range (in nanograms per millilitre of water) that constitutes normal levels, demonstrating the essential role of lithium in brain physiology.

"Lithium turns out to be like other nutrients we get from the environment, such as iron and vitamin C. It's the first time anyone's shown that lithium exists at a natural level that's biologically meaningful without giving it as a drug," Yankner said.