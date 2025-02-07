Leprosy completely curable through multi-drug therapy

CHENNAI: Leprosy is completely curable through multi-drug therapy (MDT) while prevention is the only way to eradicate it. Hand hygiene coupled with high-quality protective gloves will majorly bring this down among caregivers, healthcare workers, and frontline workers.

Leprosy is contracted via prolonged and close contact with untreated individuals, most often by coughing or sneezing droplets from infected individuals, but it does not occur from short-term contact. Due to this fact, frequent short contacts increase risk for health professionals, caregivers, and family members.

Barrier gloves, which minimise contact between bacteria and skin, reduce the chances of infection significantly. Gloves, especially those using medical grades, act as a physical barrier preventing bacteria from coming directly into contact with open skin or wounds. They encourage healthier practices in clinical and caregiving environments, especially when combined with proper hand-washing protocols. Consistent use of gloves minimises bacteria spread in endemic areas from one community to another.

While caring, the possibility of being contaminated by bacteria is greatly reduced through good gloves usage. Sterile gloves enable creation of a hygienic environment and prevent cross-contamination within medical facilities. There is a need to emphasise combined importance of early detection, treatment, and preventive measures on Anti-Leprosy Day. Medical advancements have made leprosy curable, but some challenges continue, including social stigma and lack of awareness.