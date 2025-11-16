Kauvery Hospital’s wellness centre offers holistic treatment of obesity, diabetes, high BP

CHENNAI: India is home to over 10 crore people living with diabetes and nearly 13.5 crore struggling with obesity, according to ICMR data, and this makes a compelling call for integrated care focusing on metabolic health, said Dr K Baraneedharan, senior diabetologist, Kauvery Hospital.

The hospital has inaugurated Kauvery Metabolic Wellness Centre, a centre dedicated to addressing obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and lifestyle-related disorders with an integrated, multidisciplinary approach.

The launch event was held during the 7th edition of Dishoom Dishoom Diabetes 2025, the hospital’s annual public awareness initiative promoting diabetes prevention and healthy living. The clinic brings together experts in diabetology, endocrinology, nutrition, physiotherapy, psychology, and lifestyle medicine to offer personalised assessments, structured weight management programmes, and preventive care plans aimed at fostering long-term metabolic balance.

Dr Baraneedharan pointed out that patients often treat obesity, diabetes, and hypertension as separate issues. “They’re indicators of poor metabolic health,” he added. “Through this centre, we aim to create awareness, offer early interventions, and help individuals reclaim control over their metabolism before complications develop.”

The Dishoom Dishoom Diabetes 2025 initiative featured complementary health services, including blood glucose check-ups, foot studies, thyroid screening, AI-based diabetic retinopathy screening, dental check-ups, and nutrition counselling.

The centre was inaugurated by Dr Ishari K Ganesh, founder and chancellor, Vels University.