Improved immunisation key to tackling variant poliovirus strains: Expert

“Oral polio vaccines (OPVs) are safe, effective, affordable, and easy to deliver. Use of OPV through routine immunisation and mass vaccination campaigns has eliminated poliovirus transmission and prevented paralysis in children across the world, with 99.9 per cent of the world polio-free,” Bandyopadhyay told PTI from Seattle, USA.

He said variant strains primarily emerge in areas with weak immunisation coverage.