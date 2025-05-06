Here’s how Ayurveda tourism is redefining wellness travel

NEW DELHI: From being merely an alternative remedy, Ayurveda is now offering transformative, personalised healing boosting tourism as well as redefining wellness travel.

Ayurveda, which is India’s 5,000-year-old system of healing rooted in ancient wisdom and sustainable living, is increasingly boosting tourism by offering an experience rich in healing, culture, sustainability, and self-discovery.

“This century, the world will witness the rise of Ayurveda not only as a system of healthcare but also as a system of prevention and wellness," Lakshman Shrivastava, Director, of Maharishi Ayurveda Hospital, was quoted as saying in a media report.

“Ayurveda was the only medical science to originally believe in prevention as well as cure."

Shrivastava indicated a rise in wellness travel that seeks “authentic, natural healing” which Ayurveda offers through well-being through diet, detoxification, meditation, and personalised therapies.

Unlike, the typical spa getaway Ayurveda tourism promises long-term transformation for conditions ranging from autoimmune diseases to anxiety, and digestive disorders.

“Ayurveda stands apart by nurturing long-term health across the physical, mental, and spiritual dimensions," Shrivastava said.

Further, he said that modern Ayurvedic centers are adapting to the needs of both patients, offering treatment as well as enriching “the guest experience".

The modern Ayurvedic are offering a softer, more accessible version of traditional Ayurvedic therapies, “tailored to suit the modern traveller."

Ayurveda tourism model not only preserves ecological balance but also protects India’s cultural heritage.

“Our Vedic lifestyle -- from food to daily routines -- is deeply influenced by Ayurveda. So when guests experience Ayurveda, they’re also experiencing India’s soul," Shrivastava said

It also offers personalisation -- from a visit to an Ayurvedic doctor to a customised treatment, dietary plan, and daily routines. These are accompanied by workshops, yoga sessions, and guided meditations sessions

“Ayurveda is deeply experiential," notes Shrivastava. “It’s a journey that changes how one lives, eats, breathes, and thinks."