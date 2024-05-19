Here is how you can stop your makeup from melting in summer

NEW DELHI: Melting makeup is the biggest problem you may face during the summer. The heat also makes you want to stop wearing makeup till it cools down. There are methods for ensuring that your foundation, contouring, and highlighter stay in place even during hot and humid weather. Here is how to protect your makeup from melting in the summer.
Use toner
The easiest way to keep your makeup from melting is to apply a toner to your face that is appropriate for your skin type. Toners come before moisturiser, primer, or sunscreen. Use toner to moisturise and freshen your skin. If necessary, use a tissue to carefully remove any extra moisture.
Use primer suitable for your skin type
Primer serves as the base for your makeup and keeps it in place, it is important to use one that is specifically perfect for your skin type. Try the primer, which not only keeps makeup in place longer but is also lightweight and waterproof, ideal for the summer.
Long-wear, waterproof products
Summer is the time to invest in beauty products that are long-lasting and waterproof, especially if you want full-coverage makeup. Even during the hot weather, long-wearing and waterproof cosmetics will not let you down. Look for waterproof cosmetics that will last 8 to 12 hours, even on the hottest days. Waterproof eyeliner and mascara will help your lines stay where you drew them.
Avoid powder, use blotting papers
Powder and heat may make your face appear cakey. Powder clogs your pores and makes your complexion appear lifeless. If your makeup is melting, try blotting papers, which will absorb perspiration and oils without affecting the makeup.
Waterproof eye makeup
You must choose a water-resistant formula for eye makeup. They will battle sweat and remain there all day without moving. So replace your kohl, liner, mascara, and eyeshadow with a water-resistant or waterproof product right away.