Here are food items you can include in your diet to maintain haemoglobin

NEW DELHI: Haemoglobin is an iron-rich protein found in red blood cells that transports oxygen throughout the body. When haemoglobin levels decline, they may induce fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, headaches, and other symptoms; if the levels drop significantly, the condition may be identified as anaemia.

Your diet can play an essential role in maintaining haemoglobin levels in your body. Let us look at the food items that are useful in increasing the level of haemoglobin.

Green Leafy Vegetables

Spinach, mustard greens, celery, and broccoli are good vegetarian sources of iron and might be considered haemoglobin increase foods because they boost haemoglobin levels. Green veggies are high in dietary fibre and low in calories.

Beetroot

Beetroots are an excellent source of naturally occurring minerals such as copper, phosphorus, iron, magnesium, and vitamins B1, B2, B6, B12, and C. These various nutrients help improve haemoglobin levels and promote the regeneration of red blood cells.

Moringa Leaves

Moringa leaves contain minerals such as zinc, iron, copper, and magnesium and vitamins A, B, and C. Make a paste from a few finely chopped moringa leaves, then add a teaspoon of jaggery powder and combine well. You can consume it to increase your haemoglobin and red blood cell count.

Raisins

Raisins are another food you can include in your diet to increase your haemoglobin level. They are high in iron, copper, and vitamins, which can boost haemoglobin levels.

Sesame Seeds

Eating black sesame seeds is another excellent way to increase your iron intake because they include iron, calcium, magnesium, copper, zinc, selenium, vitamin B6, E, and folate. You can sprinkle it on cereal, oatmeal, yoghurt and fruit salads.