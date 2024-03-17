Healthy snacks you can eat during weight loss journey

CHENNAI: While losing weight isn't a guaranteed solution for good health, it could be a goal worth considering to improve your overall well-being. Choosing unprocessed foods is advisable since several processed snacks contain excessive amounts of sugar, salt, or both. Snacking between meals can aid in weight loss. Opting for nutritious snacks can prevent overeating and provide essential vitamins, fiber, and protein. We have compiled 5 foods that may help you in your weight loss journey.
Popcorn
Popcorn is an excellent snack for weight loss because it's low in calories and packed with fiber. This tasty option excludes oils and other less desirable ingredients. However, be cautious about portion size since it can be challenging to stop eating popcorn once you start
Oats
Oats are rich in fiber and protein, which are digested slowly and can help stabilize blood sugar levels. It is one of the best breakfast options for those trying to lose weight. It does not matter how you make it, whether you microwave it or go for overnight oats recipes, this whole grain cereal can curb your hunger and help you slim down.
Dark Chocolate
Enjoying a small portion of dark chocolate can be incredibly satisfying during weight loss efforts. Moreover, it's packed with energizing nutrients like magnesium and iron. Stick to two to four squares per day and opt for varieties with 70 per cent cocoa or higher.
Nuts
Nuts are rich in heart-healthy unsaturated fats and offer protein, fiber, and other beneficial plant compounds that support heart health. Research indicates that incorporating nuts into your diet can improve metabolic health and aid in weight loss. However, it's essential to be mindful of portion sizes when consuming nuts, as they are high in fat
Whole Grains
Recent studies indicate that including whole grains in your diet can facilitate healthy weight loss. This is because whole grains are abundant in fiber and provide a substantial amount of protein. Oats, brown rice, and quinoa, are some of the healthy options that you can try