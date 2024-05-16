Healthy, delicious avocado recipes you can include in your diet

NEW DELHI: Avocado, sometimes known as "alligator pear," is a multipurpose fruit with a creamy texture and several health advantages. Avocados can give a delicious flavour to smoothies, salads, and everything in between, all while encouraging a balanced and healthy diet.

Avocado toast Mash ripe avocado on whole-grain toast and top with a pinch of salt, lemon juice, and red pepper flakes for added zing. This combo is high in healthy fats, fibre, and important nutrients to power your day.

Creamy avocado pasta You can prepare pasta sauce by using avocado as the base. Combine ripe avocados, fresh basil, garlic, lemon juice, and a drizzle of olive oil. Pour this smooth sauce over your favourite whole-grain pasta for a nutritious and tasty dinner.

Avocado smoothie Blend the avocado, frozen bananas, spinach, almond milk, and honey until smooth. Top with granola, chia seeds, and fresh berries for a delectable blend of flavours and textures.