Giant lesion in child’s thoracic cavity removed successfully

CHENNAI: A technically challenging thoracoscopic surgery, was successfully performed by removing a 600-gram lesion from the thoracic cavity of a 5-year-old girl.

It marks the first instance in India where a sophisticated thoracoscopic technique was used on a child of this age. The patient, a 5-year-old girl from Rajasthan, was diagnosed with giant Thymolipomaa rare and formidable condition involving the formation of a huge lesions within the chest cavity. The respiratory examination indicated reduced air entry on the left side and CT scan exposed a well-defined lesion with soft tissue density and streaks of fat in the anterior mediastinum. The surgical repair was planned through a minimally invasive video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery.

During the procedure, Dr Raghul M, Advanced Paediatric Laparoscopic and Thoracoscopic Surgeon at the hospital, operated and a massive Thymolipoma was discovered, occupying the entire left hemithorax.

Through the left thoracoscopic window, the mass lesion was identified and delineated. The mass on the right side was also approached through the left window, cauterising and dividing the major blood vessels supplying the lesion, successfully removing the entire 600-gram mass, leaving no residues.