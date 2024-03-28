Five fruits you can include in your diet to stay hydrated during summers

NEW DELHI: Summer may leave you feeling both drained and weary. Keep oneself hydrated at all times. Consuming water-rich fruits can help you satisfy your nutritional needs while also staying hydrated. If you don't drink enough water each day, fruits and vegetables can help you stay hydrated and healthy. Fruits with a high water content are popular in juices, smoothies, and snacks.Here is a list of all the seasonal summer fruits that can help you stay healthy and hydrated during rising temperature.

Watermelon

Watermelon is a popular summertime fruit since it is not only tasty but also nutritious. With a water content of almost 90%, this wonder fruit helps to avoid heart disease. Watermelon also helps to produce arginine, an amino acid that helps the immune system operate.

Strawberries

Strawberries are high in flavonoids, phytonutrients, fiber, vitamin C, manganese, folate, and potassium, which provide several health advantages. They contain anti-inflammatory qualities, which benefit skin health and digestion. Strawberries can help battle a variety of summer-related health conditions.

Oranges

Oranges are a popular fruit since they hydrate and invigorate the body, which is also vital during workouts. Oranges have various health advantages, including decreased cholesterol, enhanced heart function, and improved skin health, thanks to their high Vitamin C concentration.

Muskmelon

It's an excellent choice for those who want to eat healthily without sacrificing flavour. Muskmelon is an excellent choice that will keep you satisfied without adding calories. Muskmelon is over 90 per cent water, making it an excellent source of hydration. Eating muskmelon can help you stay hydrated and replace fluids lost via perspiration.

Litchi

Litchi is high in water content, which helps you stay hydrated. If you are not drinking enough water during the heat, litchi can help you stay hydrated. Litchi's inherent cooling characteristics give comfort from the heat while also regulating body temperature. You may add it to juice or eat the fruit directly.