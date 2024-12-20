DT Health: Early detection, screening are key factors for preventing cancer

CHENNAI: The estimated number of new cancer cases in India was 14,61,427 in 2022. This is expected to increase by 10 per cent in 2025. Lung and oral cavity cancer are the most common cancers in men while breast and cervical cancer are leading in women.

There are more than 100 types of cancer and there is no single cause for developing cancer. It is generally believed that many factors contribute to the development of cancer, such as lifestyle and diet choices, family history, genetic disorders, exposures to certain viruses, and environmental exposures. Generally, it takes many years for cancer to develop with these risk factors. As the age increases, your chance of getting cancer also increases. However, sometimes cancer can develop in people who aren't affected by these risk factors. It isn’t always clear why one person gets cancer whereas another doesn’t.

















Cancer prevention can be primary prevention and secondary prevention. Primary prevention is avoiding exposure to cancer-causing factors called carcinogens. The only way to reduce the incidence of cancer is through prevention. Cancer prevention is an action taken to reduce the risk of cancer.

Secondary prevention is by screening. India has several cancer screening programmes. Many cancers are treatable when detected early. Screening helps us detect the cancer in a very early stage where treatment is more likely to be curable. Cost-effective screening approaches are available to reduce breast cancer, cervical cancer and oral cavity cancer.

Cervical cancer screening should start at the age of 25 using a pap smear. Breast cancer screening with an annual mammogram can begin at the age of 40 years with normal risk.

Colon and rectal cancer screening can begin at the age of 45 with a stool-based test or with a colonoscopy that can visualise the colon. Lung cancer screening is recommended for people 50 years plus who have a strong smoking history.