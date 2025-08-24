DT Tress Talks | Do multivitamins really help in controlling hair loss?

CHENNAI: Hair fall is a common concern for many, and it often leads people to search for quick fixes — one of the most popular being multivitamin supplements. While it is true that vitamins play an important role in hair growth, the solution is not as simple as taking any over-the-counter multivitamin.

The role of vitamins in hair growth

Several vitamins contribute directly to healthy hair growth. Among these, three are particularly important:

Vitamin B7 (Biotin): Supports keratin production, which strengthens hair strands and promotes growth.

Vitamin B12: Aids in the formation of red blood cells, ensuring that hair follicles receive enough oxygen and nutrients.

Vitamin D: Plays a role in stimulating hair follicles and supporting the hair growth cycle.

These vitamins are crucial, but they are not always included in significant amounts in generic multivitamin supplements. In some cases, they may be missing entirely.

Why multivitamins may not always work

Many people buy multivitamins without knowing which nutrient they are actually lacking. While multivitamins provide a range of nutrients, they may not specifically target the deficiencies that are causing your hair loss. This can lead to minimal or no visible improvement.

Moreover, taking supplements unnecessarily can cause imbalances in other nutrients. For example, excess intake of certain vitamins can interfere with the absorption of others, which may have a negative impact on hair health.

The right approach to supplementation

If you are experiencing persistent hair fall, the best course of action is to seek medical advice rather than self-prescribing supplements. A doctor may recommend a blood test to identify any deficiencies, such as low levels of biotin, vitamin B12, or vitamin D.

Once a deficiency is confirmed, targeted supplementation can be started—ensuring faster and more effective results. This approach avoids unnecessary nutrient intake and directly addresses the root cause of the problem.

While vitamins are essential for healthy hair, taking random multivitamins is not always the best solution. A personalised, deficiency-specific treatment plan guided by proper medical evaluation is the most effective way to combat hair loss and restore hair health

—The writer is a plastic and hair transplant surgeon, heading the team at Follicle Hair Clinic