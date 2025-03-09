DT Tress Talk: What causes split ends, how to prevent it, and solutions

CHENNAI: Split ends, scientifically known as trichoptilosis, occur when the outer layer of the hair, called the cuticle, becomes damaged and starts to fray. This condition is common, especially among people with long hair. When the hair is exposed to excessive damage, the ends split into two or more strands, leading to an unhealthy and frizzy appearance. Understanding the causes and adopting the right hair care routine can help prevent and manage trichoptilosis effectively.

Causes of Split Ends

1. Heat Damage: Frequent use of hair dryers, flat irons, and curling irons can weaken the hair shaft, leading to split ends.

2. Chemical Damage: Regular exposure to hair dyes, perms, and relaxers can damage the hair's protective outer layer, causing splits.

3. Dehydration: Lack of moisture in the hair can make it dry and brittle, which leads to split ends.

4. Nutrient Deficiencies: Biotin, Vitamin D, and protein deficiencies can cause weak and damaged hair. Insufficient nutrition leads to the breakdown of hair fibers.

5. Long Hair: People with long hair are more likely to experience split ends, as the tips of their hair are older and more prone to damage over time.

How to Improve Split Ends?

1. Avoid Heat Styling: Minimize the use of heat products like straighteners and curling irons. If necessary, use a heat protectant spray.

2. Limit Chemical Treatments: Reduce the frequency of chemical processes such as coloring or perming your hair.

3. Use Conditioner Regularly: A good conditioner helps restore moisture to your hair, making it less prone to dehydration and breakage.

4. Address Nutrient Deficiencies: Ensure you’re getting enough biotin, vitamin D, and protein. Consult with a healthcare provider if you suspect a deficiency and take the necessary supplements.

5. Trim Your Hair: Regular trims are the best way to prevent and manage split ends, especially for long-haired individuals. Trimming the ends removes the damaged portions and keeps your hair healthy.

By following these steps, you can significantly improve the health of your hair and minimize the occurrence of split ends.

Conclusion

Trichoptilosis, or split ends, is a common issue, especially for those with long or damaged hair. While split ends cannot be repaired, they can be prevented with proper care. Avoiding excessive heat and chemical treatments, keeping hair hydrated, eating a nutritious diet, and getting regular trims are key to maintaining healthy hair. By following these simple steps, you can reduce split ends and keep your hair strong and smooth.