DT Tress Talk: The right way to use an anti-dandruff shampoo

CHENNAI: Dandruff, often caused by a fungal infection linked to Malassezia yeast, can be stubborn and challenging to manage. While natural remedies like shikakai and regular shampoos are helpful for general hair care, they are insufficient to address dandruff effectively. Medicated anti-dandruff shampoos are specifically formulated to combat the root cause. Here’s a guide on using them properly and additional tips for managing dandruff.

Why anti-dandruff shampoos are necessary

Unlike regular shampoos, anti-dandruff shampoos contain active ingredients like ketoconazole, zinc pyrithione, selenium sulfide, or salicylic acid. These components target the fungi and exfoliate flaky skin. Without such treatments, dandruff often persists or worsens.

Steps to use anti-dandruff shampoo properly

1. Wet your hair and scalp: Start by thoroughly wetting your hair. This helps the shampoo spread evenly and penetrate the scalp.

2. Apply to the scalp, not just the hair: Pour a small amount of shampoo into your palm and massage it gently onto your scalp. Focus on the scalp, where dandruff originates, rather than the hair strands.

3. Let it sit for 10–15 minutes: Allow the shampoo to stay on your scalp for 10–15 minutes. This gives the active ingredients enough time to act effectively.

4. Rinse thoroughly: Use lukewarm water to rinse your hair completely, ensuring no residue remains. Avoid hot water, as it can irritate the scalp.

5. Maintain consistency: Use the shampoo two to three times a week based on the severity of your dandruff. Avoid overusing it, as this can dry out your scalp.

Avoid scratching or picking at your scalp

One of the most important aspects of treating dandruff is avoiding scratching or picking at the scalp. Scratching can irritate the skin, cause inflammation, and even lead to infections. Instead, soothe an itchy scalp by massaging it gently with your fingertips during shampooing. This not only improves blood circulation but also helps distribute the shampoo evenly

Gradual transition after improvement

When your dandruff improves, don’t stop using the anti-dandruff shampoo immediately. Gradually reduce its frequency, such as once a week, and transition to a mild shampoo to avoid a relapse.

Additional tips for dandruff-free hair

- Wash regularly: Clean your scalp at least twice a week to prevent oil and dirt buildup.

- Avoid scalp oils: Oily products can worsen dandruff by encouraging fungal growth.

- Healthy diet: A diet rich in vitamins, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids supports scalp health.

- Stress management: Reduce stress, which can trigger or worsen dandruff.

- Seek professional advice: If dandruff persists, seek professional advice for tailored treatment.

By following these steps and maintaining a consistent routine, you can effectively manage dandruff and flaunt healthier hair.