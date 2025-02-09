DT Tress Talk: Is PRP treatment painful? Understanding the pain and ways to reduce It

CHENNAI: Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy is a popular treatment for hair loss that involves extracting a patient's blood, separating the plasma, and concentrating it to obtain PRP. This concentrated plasma is injected directly into the scalp to stimulate hair growth. Since the procedure involves multiple injections, many people wonder whether PRP treatment is painful.

Does PRP Treatment Cause Pain?

PRP treatment does involve some discomfort because of the injections into the scalp. However, the pain is generally mild and bearable. The level of discomfort varies from person to person, with some experiencing a slight stinging sensation and others feeling only minimal discomfort. Using a 30-gauge needle (0.2mm in diameter) helps ensure that the injections are as painless as possible.

How to Reduce Pain During PRP Treatment?

Local Anesthesia Cream

Before starting the PRP injections, a local anesthetic cream is often applied to the scalp. This numbs the area and significantly reduces the pain during the injection process. The cream is a non-invasive option that prepares the patient for the procedure.

Local Anesthesia Injection

In addition to the cream, a local anesthesia injection can be used. Although the injection of the anesthetic itself might cause a brief moment of discomfort, it ensures that the scalp is adequately numbed for the subsequent PRP injections.

This method is particularly beneficial for patients who are more sensitive to pain or anxious about the procedure.

Use of a Vibration Device

A vibration device may also be employed during the injections. By stimulating the nerve fibers in the scalp, the vibration helps distract the pain receptors, making the PRP injections feel even less painful.

Post-Treatment Pain and Recovery

After the PRP procedure, patients might experience mild pain or soreness that can last up to 30 minutes. However, this discomfort is temporary, and most patients can resume their regular activities shortly after treatment.

In conclusion, while PRP treatment does involve some pain, it is generally tolerable and short-lived. With the combined use of local anesthetic cream, local anesthesia injection, vibration devices, and careful injection techniques, the procedure is designed to be as comfortable as possible.