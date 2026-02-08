DT Tress Talk | From dandruff to pattern baldness: Treatments for hair issues

CHENNAI: In today’s fast-paced world, hair troubles like dandruff, excessive shedding, and thinning are more common than ever, affecting millions across India.
From fungal infections to stress-induced fallout, understanding the root causes and tailored treatments can make all the difference. While one-size-fitsall solutions fall short, evidence-based modalities offer real relief provided they’re matched to the issue.
Dandruff, often linked to seborrheic dermatitis, stems from fungal infections, scalp psoriasis, or a mix of both. The gold standard? Shampoos combining ketoconazole (an antifungal powerhouse) and coal tar, which reduce inflammation and flaking effectively. Regular use curbs symptoms in weeks, restoring a healthier scalp.
This acute hair shedding spikes after stressful triggers like illness, surgery, or emotional strain. Nutritional supplements packed with biotin, iron, and vitamins pair brilliantly with Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, where your own blood platelets stimulate follicles. For regrowth, Minoxidil tops the list as the go-to medication. Those avoiding it can turn to Redensyl—a plant-based alternative showing promising results in trials.
Female pattern baldness responds well to Minoxidil alongside nutritional supplements to bolster density. Androgenic alopecia, however, demands a multi-modal approach. Early stages call for medical management: Minoxidil to widen vessels, DHT blockers like finasteride to curb hormone-driven loss, and supplements for support. Advanced cases may require hair transplants for lasting restoration.
Hair loss rarely presents in isolation. Patients often juggle dandruff with telogen effluvium or androgenic patterns. That’s why tailor-made plans, crafted after specialist consultation, yield the best outcomes factoring in your age, lifestyle, and lab tests for precision. Whether you’re battling flakes or fallout, proactive care starts with a visit to a specialist. Healthy hair isn’t just vanity; it’s vitality.