DT Tress Talk | From dandruff to pattern baldness: Treatments for hair issues

Pattern baldness: Gender-specific strategies

Female pattern baldness responds well to Minoxidil alongside nutritional supplements to bolster density. Androgenic alopecia, however, demands a multi-modal approach. Early stages call for medical management: Minoxidil to widen vessels, DHT blockers like finasteride to curb hormone-driven loss, and supplements for support. Advanced cases may require hair transplants for lasting restoration.

Hair loss rarely presents in isolation. Patients often juggle dandruff with telogen effluvium or androgenic patterns. That’s why tailor-made plans, crafted after specialist consultation, yield the best outcomes factoring in your age, lifestyle, and lab tests for precision. Whether you’re battling flakes or fallout, proactive care starts with a visit to a specialist. Healthy hair isn’t just vanity; it’s vitality.