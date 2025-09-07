DT Tress Talk | Foods to avoid for treating uncontrolled hair fall

CHENNAI: Uncontrolled hair fall is a common concern influenced by various dietary and lifestyle factors. Avoiding specific food items can help reduce hair loss by supporting hormonal balance and scalp health.

Alcohol

Although there is no direct link between alcohol consumption and hair fall, alcohol promotes dehydration, which increases hair fragility and the risk of breakage. Poor hydration can hinder the delivery of vital nutrients to hair follicles, compounding weakness over time.

Additionally, excessive alcohol intake can impair liver function, reducing the body’s ability to process and store essential vitamins and minerals needed for healthy hair growth. It may also increase stress hormones like cortisol, which can further exacerbate hair loss.

Fried foods

Fried foods contain high levels of unhealthy fats, which raise cholesterol and trigger inflammation in the body. This inflammation can disrupt hormonal regulation, particularly Dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a major contributor to hair loss. Avoiding both fried and fast foods is crucial for mitigating these risks.

Starch-rich foods (Potatoes, sweet corn)

Although occasional consumption is generally safe, frequent intake of starch-heavy foods such as potatoes and corn-based diets can increase insulin resistance. This resistance often leads to hormonal imbalances, elevating DHT levels and promoting hair fall.

A consistently high starch diet may also cause fluctuations in blood sugar levels, increasing oxidative stress which can damage hair follicle cells and slow down the hair growth cycle.

Sugar-rich processed foods

Ice cream, chocolates, sweets, and soft drinks contain high amounts of refined sugar, which aggravate insulin resistance and disrupt DHT levels. These hormonal disturbances strongly correlate with increased hair loss, emphasizing the need to minimize sugar-rich processed foods in the diet.

Artificial sweeteners (Aspartame)

Alternatives like aspartame, commonly found in diet sodas, may also contribute to hair fall, although the mechanisms are still being studied. Choosing natural sweeteners and limiting processed beverages can benefit hair health.

Healthy eating for better hair

Opt for nutrient-dense foods such as fresh vegetables, lean proteins, nuts, and whole grains. Hydration and balanced nutrition are key to maintaining healthy hair and reducing risk factors associated with common causes of hair fall.

—The writer is a plastic and hair transplant surgeon, heading the team at Follicle Hair Clinic