DT Next Tresstalk: Understanding the science behind how stress affects hair health

CHENNAI: Stress significantly impacts overall well-being, including hair health. When stress occurs, our body undergoes physiological changes that can disrupt hair growth and even lead to hair loss. Let's see how stress influences hair and why managing stress is important for maintaining healthy hair.

1. The body’s response to stress

In moments of acute stress, the body releases adrenaline, which raises heart rate and prepares us for action. However, adrenaline also causes vasoconstriction, reducing blood flow to the scalp. With less oxygen and fewer nutrients reaching hair follicles, hair may become weaker and more prone to shedding over time.

2. The role of cortisol in hair loss

Cortisol, another key stress hormone, increases blood glucose to provide energy during stress. In short bursts, this response is useful, but chronic stress leads to excessive cortisol production. High cortisol levels force hair follicles from the growth phase (anagen) into the resting phase (telogen), causing telogen effluvium—an increase in hair shedding that results in noticeable thinning.

3. Inflammation and autoimmune reactions

Long-term stress can elevate inflammation, triggering an overactive immune response that damages hair follicles. Conditions such as alopecia areata, where the immune system mistakenly attacks hair follicles, can be worsened by high stress levels. This inflammation not only speeds up hair thinning but also hinders new hair growth.

4. The stress-hair loss cycle

Experiencing hair loss from stress can lead to further anxiety, creating a cycle where stress and hair loss feed off each other. The ongoing stress keeps hair follicles in the resting phase, delaying regrowth and potentially worsening hair health over time.

Managing stress for healthy hair

Effective stress management is essential for maintaining healthy hair. Techniques include,

1. Meditation, yoga, and deep breathing reduce stress.

2. Regular exercise enhances blood circulation for a healthier scalp.

3. Balanced diet provides essential vitamins and minerals for hair strength.

4. Adequate sleep can support the body’s natural repair processes.

5. Professional support, counselling or therapy can help manage overwhelming stress.

By adopting these stress management strategies, individuals can improve overall well-being and support hair health.

The writer is a plastic and hair transplant surgeon, heading the team at Follicle Hair Clinic