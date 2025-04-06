DT Next Tress talk| Beat the Heat: Essential Tips for Healthy Hair in Summer

CHENNAI: The Impact of Summer Heat on Hair

The harsher the summer heat, the more severe the hair damage. However, since we are accustomed to hot weather, we often neglect specific hair care measures, even though we know their importance. Excessive heat exposure can cause dryness, breakage, and frizz, making hair appear dull and lifeless. Taking proper precautions during summer can significantly enhance the longevity of our hair’s health and keep it looking shiny and strong.

Stay Hydrated for Healthy Hair

Drink at least 2 litres of water daily, but avoid consuming it all at once.

Distribute your intake throughout the day to keep your hair and scalp hydrated.

Dehydration can make the scalp dry and lead to increased hair fall.

Protect Your Hair from Sunlight

When stepping out in the sun, use a cap, scarf, or hair serum with UV protection to minimize sun-induced damage. Prolonged sun exposure can weaken hair strands and lead to split ends.

Minimize Heat Styling

Reduce the use of heat-based styling tools such as curling irons, straighteners, and keratin treatments, as they can worsen summer hair damage. Opt for natural hairstyles and air-drying instead of using blow dryers.

Use Mild Shampoo & Conditioner

Frequent washing can strip your hair of natural oils, so opt for a mild shampoo and always follow up with a conditioner. A good conditioner locks in moisture, reduces frizz, and enhances the hair’s texture.

Nourish Your Hair with Oil Massage

A gentle oil massage before washing helps maintain moisture balance and strengthens hair roots. Use lightweight oils like coconut, argan, or almond oil to prevent excessive greasiness.

Trim Split Ends Regularly

Trimming your hair every 6-8 weeks prevents split ends and breakage, ensuring healthy growth.

Beat the Heat: Essential Tips for Healthy Hair in Summer

Maintain a Nutrient-Rich Diet

A diet rich in vitamins, proteins, and healthy fats promotes strong and healthy hair. Include foods like nuts, eggs, spinach, and yogurt for optimal hair growth.

By following these simple yet effective measures, you can protect your hair from summer damage and maintain its strength, shine, and overall health