DT Next Health: Understanding involvement of lymph nodes in diagnosis of breast cancer

CHENNAI: Lymph node involvement is a crucial factor in breast cancer diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis. Understanding its Significance helps patients make informed decisions about their care.

Lymph nodes are small, bean-shaped structures that play a vital role in the immune system. They filter harmful substances and fight infections.

In breast cancer, the presence or absence of cancer cells in the lymph nodes significantly influences treatment strategies and outcomes.

Breast cancer can spread beyond the primary tumour site through the lymphatic system.

The first lymph nodes that cancer cells are likely to reach are called sentinel lymph nodes. Evaluating these nodes helps doctors determine the cancer stage and guide treatment.

"As a tumour grows, cancer cells can invade nearby tissues. They can also break away from the tumour and spread to other areas in the body. There are two ways that cancer cells can travel to more distant parts of the body: through the bloodstream or the lymphatic system," said Dr Asma Bibi, Neuberg Diagnostics.

Intramammary lymph nodes are located within the breast. Axillary lymph nodes located in the armpit, are the first nodes most breast cancer cells spread to the outside of the breast. Internal mammary lymph nodes are located under the breastbone — or sternum — in the centre of the chest. Supraclavicular lymph nodes located above the collarbone, or clavicle.

"The number of affected lymph nodes influences treatment options, including surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy and hormone or targeted therapy. Lymphedema, or swelling in the arm, is a potential side effect of lymph node removal. Patients can manage this through, regular physical therapy and exercises.

Compression garments to improve lymphatic drainage and avoid infections and injuries to the affected arm," stated Dr Asma.