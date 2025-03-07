DT Next Health: Iswarya Hospital completes 100 successful deliveries

CHENNAI: A city-based private hospital announced a significant milestone in its obstetric and gynaecological services – successfully supporting over 100 deliveries since the hospital was launched in January 2025.

The milestone of 100 plus successful pregnancies had extremely rare quadruplets, several twins, premature newborns and high-risk deliveries with 100 per cent successful outcomes.

"The hospital remains committed to expanding its medical capabilities and maintaining a nurturing environment for expectant mothers. With state-of-the-art facilities and a highly skilled team of gynaecologists, obstetricians, nurses, and support staff, Iswarya Hospital ensures a smooth and joyful journey to parenthood," said Dr K Veluswamy, Chairman, Iswarya Health Private Limited.

To mark this achievement, the hospital hosted a celebratory event, bringing together patients, healthcare professionals, and community members to acknowledge this significant accomplishment.