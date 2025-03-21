DT Next Health: Highest number of snakebite deaths recorded in India

CHENNAI: Snakebites are a major public health problem in India, with thousands of deaths and disabilities. World Health Organisation (WHO) data show that 4.5 to 5.4 million people get bitten by snakes annually around the globe.

India has the highest number of snakebite deaths in the world. Snakebites are being recognised as one of the world’s most important neglected health problems that disproportionately affect communities with a large impact.

In November 2024, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) designated snakebite cases and deaths as a ‘notifiable disease’ making it mandatory for all government and private health facilities (including medical colleges) to report all suspected, probable snakebites, leading to a better collection of data which can be utilised for comprehensive prevention and treatment strategies across India.

In India, around 90 per cent of snakebites are caused by the ‘big four’ snakes -- the common krait, Indian cobra, Russell’s viper and saw-scaled viper. Snakebite envenomation can cause severe multi-organ or multi-system damage, such as haemorrhage, paralysis, tissue necrosis, muscle breakdown, cardiotoxicity, acute kidney injury, hypovolemic shock, and death.

Over half of all snakebites occur among 30 to 50-year-old farmers and 60 % to 80% of the bites are on ankles and feet. Dependence on non-mechanised, low-cost farming techniques and barefoot farming practices places farmers at an increased risk of bites on the extremities. Also, poor housing conditions and inadequate lighting provide easy access to snakes into living spaces as they are not easily spotted.

The best way to treat a venomous snakebite is by administering quality anti-venom. Good quality anti-venom is designed and manufactured to meet the clinical needs of the populations at risk and is safe and effective for extensive use in our collective fight against snakebite deaths.