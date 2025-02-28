DT Next Health | Diabetes affects many aspects including reproductive health

CHENNAI: Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects various aspects of health, including reproductive health. Diabetes affects fertility in both genders through different mechanisms. In women, diabetes, especially Type 2, can lead to hormonal imbalances that impact ovulation and menstrual regularity, making conception more challenging.

Insulin resistance associated with diabetes can increase androgen levels, which may disrupt reproductive hormones. In men, diabetes can lower testosterone, contribute to erectile dysfunction, and reduce sperm quality, impacting the chances of successful conception.

Dr Monica Kumbhat, senior consultant pathologist at Neuberg Diagnostics says that diabetes, particularly Type 1 and Type 2, can disrupt hormonal balance, which may cause irregular menstrual cycles or even missed periods. These irregularities result from the interaction between insulin and sex hormones, which can impact ovulation.

Women with Type 2 diabetes are at an increased risk of developing PCOS, a condition marked by irregular ovulation, high androgen levels, and insulin resistance. Women with poorly controlled diabetes have a higher risk of miscarriage, preterm labour, and birth complications. She adds that diabetes is associated with lower testosterone levels in men, which can lead to erectile dysfunction (ED). ED not only affects sexual health but also impairs the ability to conceive naturally.

“Neuropathy, or nerve damage caused by high blood glucose, can lead to retrograde ejaculation, where semen enters the bladder instead of exiting through the urethra. This condition can complicate natural conception. Women with diabetes should aim for optimal blood glucose levels before conception to lower risk of complications. The target HbA1c level should generally be below 6.5 per cent, although this goal may vary depending on individual health conditions,” adds Dr Monica.