DT Next Health: Complex cardiac surgery done at Iswarya Hospital

CHENNAI: A city-based private hospital performed a complex cardiac surgery to remove a Lemon sized myxoma tumour from the heart of a 63-year-old patient. This is the first complex surgery performed at Iswarya Hospital since its launch in January 2025.

The patient was experiencing difficulty walking for a few minutes. He collapsed a few times while walking, but he recovered after being made to lie down in bed. His family was perplexed by his health status because, except for breathing difficulties when walking, he had no serious medical conditions. The patient developed a sudden, high fever and was taken to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment.

During a cardiac CT scan and 2D ECHO of the patient revealed a ball-sized tumour in the heart that was obstructing blood flow to the heart valves, causing shortness of breath.

The tumour was growing on the heart and, if left untreated, would have spread to other organs. The condition called cardiac myxoma is a rare benign tumour that usually develops in the left atrium of the heart.

The surgery was performed by Dr S Muthukkumaran, Dr RS Sandheep, and his team, who successfully removed the tumour, restoring proper circulation and heart function. The patient has now recovered completely.