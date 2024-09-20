DT Health: Ways to prevent corneal damage when wearing contact lenses

CHENNAI: Contact lenses provide convenience and clear vision for millions worldwide. However, improper care can cause serious eye problems like infections and damage to the cornea. Using contact lenses incorrectly can pose various risks to eye health, such as infections (like microbial keratitis), corneal ulcers, discomfort, and reduced vision quality. Factors contributing to these risks include not maintaining proper hygiene, wearing lenses for too long, exposure to water, poor fit, and ignoring signs of discomfort or irritation.

Do’s

· Always adhere to the guidelines given by your eye doctor for wearing and caring for your lenses.

· Before handling your lenses, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

· Clean and store your lenses in a fresh contact lens solution every time. Never reuse old solutions.

· Rinse your lens case with fresh solution and leave it to air dry after each use. Replace the case every three months.

· Unless your lenses are designed for overnight wear, take them out before going to bed.

· Ensure your lenses fit well and your eyes remain healthy by scheduling regular eye check-ups. Keep hydrating and take a break.

· Follow the replacement schedule recommended by your eye care professional, whether it’s daily, bi-weekly, or monthly.

Don’ts

· Keep your lenses away from water sources like tap water, swimming pools, and showers.

· Unless your doctor specifically advises for overnight wear, avoid sleeping with your lenses in.

· Dirty hands can transfer bacteria to your lenses and eyes.

· Stick to your prescribed wearing schedule and avoid wearing lenses longer than recommended.

· Always use fresh solutions in your lens case.

· If you feel persistent discomfort, redness, or changes in vision, remove your lenses and consult your eye care professional.

· Check expiration dates and do not use lenses or solutions that have expired.