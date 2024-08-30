DT Health: Understanding pros & cons of neem stick vs toothbrush

CHENNAI: Though neem sticks were the primary source of cleaning teeth back then. Its usage has declined to almost nil. It is important to know its pros and cons...

Pros:

Natural antibacterial properties: Neem has natural antibacterial properties that can help prevent plaque and gum infections.

Chemical-free: Neem sticks are free from artificial chemicals and additives found in some toothpaste and toothbrushes.

Eco-friendly: Neem sticks are biodegradable and environmentally friendly.

Cost-effective: They are often cheaper and more accessible in certain regions.

Cons:

Limited availability: Neem sticks may not be readily available everywhere, especially in urban or developed areas.

Less effective cleaning: They may not clean teeth as thoroughly as modern toothbrushes, especially for hard-to-reach areas.

Inconvenience: Using neem sticks can be less convenient and messier than using a toothbrush and toothpaste.

Inconsistent quality: The effectiveness can vary depending on the quality and freshness of the neem stick.

Hence, concluding that the usage of neem sticks can be beneficial because of its antibacterial properties but it is also extremely technique sensitive, quality should be fresh for effectivity, low availability and most importantly very less efficient in cleaning thoroughly. It is advisable to use these weekly twice or thrice along with regular toothbrushing.

Dr Sanjay Sundarrajan Director and Chief Orthodontist at Sculpt Dental Studio