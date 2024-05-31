DT Health: Screen-free hobbies need of the hour to protect children's vision

CHENNAI: In the present technology-driven world, children’s excessive exposure to digital screens poses a serious threat to their vision, warn doctors adding that appropriate measures should be taken to curb screen time.

Emphasising less screen time, experts suggest physical activities and screenfree hobbies can help protect children’s eyes from irritation and strain.

Regarding prolonged screen exposure, Dr Shibu Varkey, Medical director at Maxivision Eye Hospital said, “In today’s digital age, children’s eyes are seemingly glued to iPads, tablets and other digital devices. The more time children spend on devices; the less time they spend outdoors. But spending time outdoors could slow the progression of near-sightedness, which is becoming more prevalent in children.” Prolonged exposure to screens and not blinking much while using systems can cause eye fatigue, irritation, and headaches, he added. Explaining how limited screen time can be challenging but it is the need of the hour, the doctor suggested establishing a routine and restriction for device usage. Citing that children’s screen time increased during the pandemic, doctors warn about long-term effects on Children’s eyes.

Suggesting maintaining an equilibrium between screen usage and physical activities, the doctor says that children under two years of age should not be exposed to screen at all, while 2 to 12-yearold children can keep the screen time to one hour per day. For teens and adults, say doctors, it can be two hours per day.

Further explaining, he said physical activities should be incorporated into children’s daily schedules, ensuring they have enough time to explore things outdoors. Less screen time and screenfree hobbies will provide stimulation and engagement. “Reading is one of the best screen-free hobbies that aids in developing children’s brains. Children can engage in reading in almost every environment. Thus, it is a feasible hobby too,” he noted.

“Children may experience issues such as dry eyes, irritation, and redness. Parents can look for signs manifested as excessive blinking, squinting, watery eyes, red eyes, and some eye-rubbing,” explained Dr Shibu.