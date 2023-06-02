DT Health: Quit smoking, embrace health

CHENNAI: It is no secret that smoking is detrimental to one’s health. The negative impacts of tobacco on the human body are extensive and well-documented. From cardiovascular diseases and respiratory disorders to various types of cancer, smoking poses significant risks to both smokers and those exposed to second-hand smoke.

Smoking damages the cardiovascular system, increasing the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other heart-related ailments. Inhalation of tobacco smoke can cause severe respiratory issues such as chronic bronchitis, emphysema, and asthma. “It is the leading cause of various types of cancer, including lung, throat, mouth, esophageal, and bladder cancer. Smoking also has detrimental effects on reproductive health in both men and women. It can lead to infertility, complications during pregnancy, low birth weight, premature birth, and increased risks of stillbirth or sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS),” says Dr Sreenivasan V, Consultant & Interventional Pulmonologist, Gleneagles Global Health City.

He adds that Tobacco accelerates the aging process, causing premature wrinkles, sagging skin, and a dull complexion. Smoking also impairs blood flow, reducing the skin’s ability to heal and recover from damage. Quitting smoking is undoubtedly challenging, but the rewards are immeasurable. By choosing to quit, you are taking a significant step towards a healthier future, improving your overall well-being, and positively influencing those around you.

In one such attempt, the de-addiction clinic at MGM Cancer Institute is providing support and guidance to individuals who are determined to quit smoking. A psycho-oncologist will work closely with each patient. Dr MA Raja, Director Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology, Director of Oncology Services, MGM Cancer Institute, said that we aim to create a healthier society by assisting individuals in their journey towards a tobacco-free life. Through this one-month free counselling programme, we hope to emphasise the importance of healthy eating habits.”

Tips to get children fully vaccinated

Childhood vaccinations are one of the effective ways to protect your children as they grow, against infections. Here are a few tips to help you make certain that your child completes the full schedule on time.

Learn all that you can about the full immunisation schedule

The complete paediatric immunisation schedule begins at birth and stretches up to 18 years. Recommendations for the age of vaccination are influenced by multiple factors including age-related risks for disease and complications, age-related responses to vaccination, and potential interference with the immune response by mother’s antibodies.

Make sure you complete the full schedule on time

It is important that all recommended vaccinations are given at the specified age to protect your children against all vaccine-preventable diseases. The Indian Academy of Paediatrics recommends that vaccinations against hepatitis B, tuberculosis and polio should be given at birth. This is followed by vaccination against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, haemophilus influenzae type B, polio, rotavirus, and pneumococcal pneumonia at 6, 10, and 14 weeks. Vaccinations against influenza, typhoid, measles, mumps, rubella, meningococcal, hepatitis A and chickenpox are to be given between 6 months and 6 years of age. Vaccination against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis is necessary at 10-12 years. Before 14 completed years, vaccinations against human papilloma virus are recommended as a 2-dose schedule, 6 months apart. From 15th year onwards and the immunocompromised subjects at all ages, HPV vaccines are recommended as a 3-dose schedule.

Don’t miss a single vaccination dose

There are several reminder systems available which can help parents to keep track of their child’s immunisation schedule and not miss any doses. Protection against some infections requires multiple doses to build immunity because one dose is not enough. Multiple doses are required against many diseases including hepatitis B, polio, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, haemophilus influenzae, pneumocococcal disease, rotavirus, influenza, MMR, hepatitis A, chickenpox etc.