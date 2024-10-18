DT Health | Perimenopause: How transition to menopause can look like

CHENNAI: Perimenopause is also known as the “transition to menopause.” This is when estrogen production begins to slow down in a woman’s body. Generally, perimenopause tends to happen when a woman is in her mid-40s but it can start even earlier. The ovaries no longer release eggs consistently during Perimenopause which leads to hormonal changes.

The transition from perimenopause to menopause is a significant transition for women. There can be symptoms such as hot flashes, mood swings and vaginal dryness.

The symptoms vary in intensity; they can be minimal for one woman and severe for another.

In some cases, the symptoms are minimal and not life-threatening. In some cases, the symptoms become a major inconvenience rendering daily activities difficult.

This transitional perimenopausal phase averages four to ten years. Menopause refers to the end of a woman’s reproductive life and it occurs when a woman hasn’t menstruated for 12 consecutive months. Once a woman enters menopause, the ovaries stop releasing eggs, and the production of estrogen drops significantly.

Thus, many of the symptoms developed during perimenopause including hot flashes and mood swings may persist, but they often appear to lessen over time after women reach menopause.



However, the body’s reduced estrogen levels post-menopause can increase the risk of certain long-term health issues, which include osteoporosis, heart diseases, and vaginal health issues. Regular exercise, a healthy diet rich in vitamin D, and stress management will help women battle the difficulties after menopause.