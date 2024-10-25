DT Health: Navigating gynaecological cancer during pregnancy

CHENNAI: Gynaecological cancers, such as cervical, ovarian, and uterine cancers, can be diagnosed during pregnancy. These cancers, although rare, present unique challenges due to the physiological changes in a woman’s body and the presence of a developing foetus.

One of the most significant challenges is timely diagnosis. Symptoms like abdominal pain, bloating, or bleeding can be mistaken for common pregnancy-related conditions.

This overlap often delays diagnosis, resulting in cancers being detected at more advanced stages. Moreover, certain diagnostic procedures, such as imaging tests and biopsies, must be carefully chosen to minimise risk to the foetus.

Once diagnosed, treatment planning becomes intricate. Cancer treatments like surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation can pose potential risks to foetal development, especially in the first trimester. Given the complexities involved, multidisciplinary care is vital in managing gynaecological cancers during pregnancy. Several factors, such as the type and stage of cancer, gestational age, and the patient’s overall health, are considered to develop a tailored plan.

In some cases, it may be possible to delay treatment until after delivery, especially if the cancer is at an early stage and growing slowly.

For others, immediate intervention might be necessary, balancing the need for prompt cancer treatment with the safest approach for the foetus.