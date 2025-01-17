DT Health: Myanmar woman given new lease of life at GEM Hospital

CHENNAI: A 66-year-old woman from Myanmar has been given a new lease on life after a successful liver transplant surgery performed at GEM Hospital in Chennai.

The patient was diagnosed with advanced liver disease, including ascites, pedal edema, and jaundice related to Hepatitis C Virus-induced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCV-HCC). Her condition had become life-threatening, and without a liver transplant, her prognosis was bleak.

Later, her niece, a 32-year-old homemaker, selflessly volunteered to donate a part of her liver to her aunt. The transplant surgery was meticulously planned and executed.

"The patient's liver disease had progressed to an advanced stage, and her condition was extremely critical. The decision to proceed with a live donor liver transplant was not taken lightly, but the outcome has been exceptional. We are grateful to the donor for selflessness in donating her liver," said Dr Magnus Jayaraj, Senior Consultant and Director of the Institute of Liver Diseases, Liver Transplant and HPB Surgery, GEM hospital.

The recovery has been nothing short of remarkable. She no longer suffers from the debilitating symptoms that had previously dominated her life.