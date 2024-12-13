DT HEALTH | Monitoring blood clotting disorders to prevent strokes

CHENNAI: A stroke is a medical emergency caused by a lack of blood supply to one or more parts of the brain. It can result in a blocked artery supplying the brain tissue — known as “ischaemic stroke” — or rupture of a blood vessel in the brain — known as “hemorrhagic stroke.” Sometimes, there is only a temporary disruption of blood flow, a condition known as a transient ischemic attack (TIA), which may be a forerunner of a stroke.

Dr Suja Ramanathan, Hematopathologist and Chief of Labs, Hitech Metropolis Healthcare says that lab monitoring of routine coagulation parameters like Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time (APTT), Prothrombin Time (PT), Thrombin Time (TT), Lupus Anticoagulant, D-Dimer and Fibrin degradation products may be indicated to evaluate an increased risk or evidence of recent clotting activity.

It is important to monitor the deficiency of Proteins C and S. These are naturally occurring proteins in the body that act as anticoagulants. Antithrombin III deficiency can be inherited or acquired and it can be associated with an increased risk of spontaneous blood clotting.

Doctors say that Dysfibrinogenemia is a rare coagulation disorder resulting from an abnormal or decreased level of fibrinogen, necessary to form blood clots and control bleeding. Impaired binding of thrombin leads to abnormal fibrin and defective fibrinolysis occurs. Plasminogen activator (t-PA) and plasminogen activation on the abnormal fibrin have been implicated in the development of thrombosis. Sickle cell anaemia can also lead to blood clots in deep veins.

"Apart from lifestyle modifications like reducing blood pressure, avoiding smoking, losing weight, increasing physical activity, reducing high-fat and salty foods, eating more fresh fruits and vegetables, and consuming alcohol in moderation, it should be emphasised that close monitoring of blood clotting disorders would help in the prevention of strokes," added Dr Suja.