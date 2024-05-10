DT Health: Lifestyle changes needed for patients on dialysis

CHENNAI: The main functions of the kidney are the removal of waste products from the body, removal of excess water, calcium and phosphorus metabolism which is necessary for bone health, as well as production of a hormone called erythropoietin which is necessary for blood cell production and maintenance of haemoglobin.

Dialysis is initiated on any person only when the kidney functions fall below 10 per cent. The goal of a good dialysis programme is to provide adequate quality of life and certain lifestyle changes need to be made

Dr Krishna, consultant nephrologist at Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology Hospital says that maintaining proper scheduled dialysis as prescribed, which is, twice weekly or thrice weekly, in case of hemodialysis and the case of peritoneal dialysis, the number of exchanges per day to provide adequate removal of waste products and excess water from the body.

It is important to limit daily salt intake to less than 2 grams and water intake to less than a litre to not burden yourself with excess water and develop symptoms like breathlessness.

Medication adherence is very important for better outcomes and quality of life. Regular exercise, cessation of smoking, and alcohol in moderation also play an important role. Avoiding over-the-counter medications is essential.

“A good proteinaceous diet is necessary for people on dialysis due to the ongoing loss of protein during dialysis. Animal products including egg, meat, chicken, and dairy products provide a good amount of protein. People who consume only a vegetarian diet can increase their dairy products including milk and paneer. Legumes can also contribute to protein in the diet,” said Dr Krishna.

Prevention of infections and earlier management of infections play an important role in improving their quality of life.

The most common infections in the dialysis population include respiratory tract infections and dialysis access-related infections. Infection prevention strategies like hand hygiene and annual vaccinations play an important role.