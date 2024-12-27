DT HEALTH | Knowing treatment options vital to fight prostate cancer

CHENNAI: Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men and becoming aware of the available treatment options is crucial to manage the disease effectively.

In the modern world, there are several treatment methods available and the backbone of advanced prostate cancer treatment is hormone therapy, also known as androgen deprivation therapy (ADT). ADT is predominantly the first line of treatment for advanced prostate cancer.

Dr Mohamed Zehran S, senior consultant in medical oncology at Apollo Cancer Centre says that the rationale behind hormone therapy is that prostate cancer cells rely on male hormones called androgens (like testosterone) to grow and multiply. Reducing androgen levels or hampering their effect on cancer cells can slow the progression of the disease.

Though hormone therapy is highly effective, it can lead to side effects such as hot flashes, reduced libido, bone thinning, and metabolic changes. Discussing these potential side effects with your oncologist can help you make informed decisions about your treatment plan.

“Chemotherapy is generally considered for patients with advanced stages of prostate cancer. The primary goal of chemotherapy is to kill rapidly dividing cancer cells and shrink tumours, thereby relieving symptoms and improving quality of life,” adds Dr Zehran.

Doctors say that chemotherapy can be highly effective in slowing down the progression of advanced prostate cancer and alleviating symptoms like bone pain. However, it also comes with potential side effects such as fatigue, nausea, hair loss, and an increased risk of infections.

Advanced support and care have made curbing these side effects more feasible, allowing patients to maintain their quality of life during treatment.

“Targeted therapies represent a more personalised approach to treating prostate cancer by focusing on specific molecules involved in the growth and spread of cancer cells. Unlike chemotherapy, which affects both cancerous and healthy cells, targeted therapy aims to minimise damage to normal tissues,” said Dr Zehran.

Genetic testing is therefore crucial to determine if these therapies are suitable for a patient, enabling a more tailored treatment approach.

Immunotherapy leverages the body's immune system to fight cancer. “While immunotherapy has shown remarkable success in treating certain cancers like melanoma and lung cancer, its role in prostate cancer is still evolving,” he added.